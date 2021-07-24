Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

NFL to Fine Unvaccinated Players $14,650 for COVID-19 Protocol Violations

Author:
Publish date:

The NFL will fine unvaccinated players $14,650 any time they violate COVID-19 procedures this season, the NFL told ESPN's Jenna Laine. 

The confirmation comes after Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was mentioned in a report from the Tamp Bay Times saying that he would fine his players "$14,000 on the spot every time he isn't wearing a mask or is breaking a protocol."

Arians told ESPN it wasn't his own policy but "league rules" in a text. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the number to ESPN and that it is a league rule. 

This comes just two days after the NFL announced it would enforce forfeits in the event of a COVID-19 cancellation. Additionally, some players and coaches have been hesitant on getting vaccinated. Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison was dismissed for refusing the vaccine.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero obtained the NFL's COVID-19 protocols for this upcoming season in June that also mentioned punishments for players. Although the $14,650 figure wasn't mentioned for a protocols violation, a fine for contact tracing violations was mentioned. 

Any player who refuses to cooperate or lies during a contact tracing interview can be fined equal to one week's paycheck or up to $50,000 for a first offense. Fines will rise thereafter. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

tokyo-opening-ceremony-si-lead
Play
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

NFL logo
NFL

Unvaccinated Players to be Fined $14K for COVID Violations

The NFL will fine unvaccinated players $14,650 any time they violate COVID-19 protocols.

2020 tokyo olympics
Play
Olympics

Olympians on TikTok Give Behind-the-Scenes Looks, Spill The Tea

Athletes are using their TikTok accounts to give behind-the-scenes looks at the Tokyo Olympics, including the "anti-sex" beds, fit checks, practices and more.

3x3-lead-allisha-gray
Olympics

Team USA Makes Dominant Debut in 3x3 Basketball

The U.S. dominated in its two opening games in Tokyo, where the unique, fast-paced sport is making its first appearance in the Games.

Rose Lavelle celebrates her goal vs. New Zealand
Olympics

In New Zealand Win, U.S. Again Shows Its Capacity to Respond

It wasn't a perfect match, but the U.S. did what it had to do to bounce back after its nightmare opener.

ryan-murphy-promo
Play
Olympics

Ryan Murphy Wants to Be the GOAT of Olympic Backstroke

The U.S. is already the leader in men's backstroke, but he could establish himself as the best of the best in a week's time.

chusovitina
Play
Olympics

The Ageless Wonder: Oksana Chusovitina

Representing Uzbekistan, the 46-year-old gymnast is competing at her eighth Olympics in Tokyo. Over the course of her lengthy career, the gymnast has seen her sport change in many ways.

Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team USA flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares lead the team during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Play
Olympics

Team USA Ends First Day in Tokyo With No Medals

The U.S. failed to medal on day one of the 2018 Winter Games, but it has not happened during the Summer Games since 1972.