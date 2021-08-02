Colts' Wentz to Have Foot Surgery, Out Up to 12 Weeks

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Colts' Carson Wentz to Miss Up to 12 Weeks After Foot Surgery

Author:
Publish date:

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will require foot surgery and is expected to miss between five and 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich announced Monday. 

Initial reports last week said Wentz suffered a foot injury at the end of practice on Thursday, and Reich noted Monday that Wentz had an old foot injury dating back perhaps to high school. Over time, according to Reich, that broken bone came loose and caused pain. It will now be removed in the upcoming procedure. 

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Friday that Wentz felt a "twinge in his foot" when he rolled out and planted to throw late in Thursday's practice.

"Look, I can tell you this—we’re excited about Carson,” general manager Chris Ballard recently told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I left practice the other day giddy. And we’re still excited about Carson. Little setback. That’s O.K., we’ll figure it out. We’ve got some young quarterbacks on the roster that we like. ... [But] you know how you walk out on the field and you can feel a player? I remember Quenton Nelson coming out. I could feel Quenton. You can feel Carson. You can feel the power in his body.

“There’s nothing he can’t do athletically, or at the quarterback position, that all the great ones can do. That’s what’s got us really excited about him.”

Wentz is in his first training camp with the Colts after an offseason trade from the Eagles. He spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

More MMQB: LaFleur, Rodgers and Gutekunst: The Packers Embark on a Beautiful Mystery

Wentz's 2020 campaign ended in Week 13 after he was benched during the Eagles' loss to the Packers. He led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) as Philadelphia was just 3-8-1 in games he started. 

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts got the start for the rest of the year as the Eagles finished fourth in the NFC East (4-11-1).

Wentz dealt with a number of injuries during his first five years in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 season. He has played a full season just twice in his career.

Indianapolis second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took the snaps as the starter in practice last Friday and is likely to be the team's starter going forward.

MORE NFL COVERAGE:

YOU MAY LIKE

track-and-field-tokyo-olympics
Olympics

Track and Field Has Already Injected Energy into the Olympics

Over the first few days of competition, the sport has put the world on display: how it’s changing, becoming more inclusive, less traditional and more diverse.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

butterfly
Photos

The Unique Eye of Sports Illustrated Photographers.

Veteran Sports Illustrated photographers Simon Bruty, Kohjiro Kinno, and Erick W. Rasco follow the world-renowned athletes in Tokyo and capture the extraordinary moments throughout the Olympic games.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Deadline Shakes Up Pecking Order

With a number of stars now wearing new uniforms, it’s time to reevaluate where each team stands.

Carson Wentz_3
NFL

Colts' Wentz to Have Foot Surgery, Out Up to 12 Weeks

Carson Wentz will undergo surgery Monday on his injured left foot and be sidelined approximately five to 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich said.

Chris Paul celebrates after a big play with the Suns.
NBA

NBA Point Guard Musical Chairs

Which star guards will be on the move as free agency tips off?

gus-johnson
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox Gives NFL Viewers a True Gift With Entertaining Broadcast Team

Gus Johnson will call select games with Aqib Talib for the network in 2021.

Bo Bichette, Fantasy Baseball, Toronto Blue Jays
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 2

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball