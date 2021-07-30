Report: Wentz Out Indefinitely After Sustaining a Foot Injury

Sports Illustrated home
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury at the end of practice Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Wells reports

He will undergo further testing on the injury to determine the exact extent of the injury, per ESPN.

Indianapolis second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took the snaps as the starter in practice Friday, with Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton as backups. 

Eason is expected to take the starter reps as Wentz remains out. 

Wentz is in his first training camp with the Colts after coming over from the Eagles in an offseason trade. Indianapolis sent two draft picks to acquire Wentz from Philadelphia, looking to resurrect the quarterback's career after he struggled in the 2020 season. 

Wentz's 2020 campaign ended in Week 13 after he was benched during the Eagles' loss to the Packers. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts got the start for the rest of the year as the Eagles finished fourth in the NFC East (4-11-1).

Wentz spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. 

His best season came in 2017 when he led Philadelphia to an 11–2 start. He was forced to miss the rest of the year after suffering a torn ACL against the Rams in Week 14. Later selected to the Pro Bowl, Wentz earned a ring as the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII, a 41–33 defeat of the Patriots, as backup Nick Foles took over as quarterback and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The following season, Wentz started in just 11 games due to his ACL recovery and a back vertebral fracture

In 2019, Wentz finished with 4,039 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to pass for at least 4,000 yards. Philadelphia went 9–7 but fell in the wild-card round after Wentz suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $128 million deal in June 2019 and went 35-32-1 as the Eagles' starter. 

With Indianapolis, he has been reunited with his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich. 

The Colts were 11–5 last season, and are looking to make just their third postseason appearance this year since 2014.

