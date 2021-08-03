Colts All-Pro Quenton Nelson to Undergo Foot Surgery

Sports Illustrated home
Colts All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson to Undergo Foot Surgery

Colts three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson will undergo foot surgery on Tuesday, head coach Frank Reich announced.

Nelson is dealing with the same type of foot injury that quarterback Carson Wentz has. Wentz underwent surgery on Monday in Indianapolis. 

Both Wentz and Nelson are expected to miss between five and 12 weeks, per Reich.

MAQB: How Wentz’s Surgery Impacts Two Teams

On Monday, the Colts said that Nelson left practice after "having his foot get stepped on." On Tuesday, The Athletic's Zac Keefer noted Nelson was sidelined at the team's morning workout with a protective boot on his right leg.

Nelson, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has been named first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He has yet to miss a game in his NFL career.

