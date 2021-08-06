Report: Texans Not Returning Calls For Potential Watson Trades

Sports Illustrated home
Deshaun Watson allegations go beyond what's been portrayed
Deshaun Watson allegations go beyond what's been portrayed

The Texans are reportedly at a "standstill" in Deshaun Watson trade talks as the team is allegedly not returning phone calls from other franchises, according to FOX NFL's Jay Glazer. 

NFL Network reported last week that Houston was open to receiving trade offers for their quarterback, who is currently facing 22 civil and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct. Even before the first lawsuit was filed, Watson was adamant he wanted to be traded. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the asking price for the franchise's quarterback is high—at least three first-round picks. ESPN later confirmed the report and added that Houston is looking for a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players. The Texans don't feel like they've received a "serious offer," according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Now Is Not the Time for Deshaun Watson Trade Speculation

Watson reported to training camp Sunday, as first reported by NFL Network, in order to avoid a $50,000 daily fine, ESPN later confirmed. However, his stance on a trade has not wavered and he reiterated his request when he showed up to camp.

But Watson has not practiced for three consecutive days, Barshop reported Thursday. She added that head coach David Culley said "nothing has changed" with Watson. 

The civil lawsuits still loom over Watson's head, and the number of accusers speaking with local police continue to rise. ESPN's John Barr reported last week that 10 women have filed criminal complaints against the quarterback with the Houston Police Department. Eight of the women to log criminal complaints have also filed civil suits, per Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin.

