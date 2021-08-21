Report: Dak Prescott on Track to Start Cowboys' Opener

August 21, 2021
Report: Dak Prescott Remains on Track to Start Cowboys' Season Opener

Author:
Publish date:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on schedule to return to the football field for the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Prescott, 28,  suffered a right latissimus strain during training camp and is recovering from last season's ankle injury. The two-time Pro Bowler has not faced any "setbacks" in his rehab process and could have played in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, per Pelissero.

Instead, Prescott will not take any chances, only throwing before the game.

Prescott's latest update refutes what ESPN's Adam Schefter said that the quarterback may operate at less than 100 percent this season.

"He's not fully back. He may not be back all season long," Schefter said during halftime of ESPN's broadcast of the Chiefs-Cardinals game.

Bishop: Dak Prescott’s Heal Turn

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension during the offseason. Before his ankle injury on Oct. 11 against the Giants, Prescott played in five games and threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns. 

He was averaging nearly 372 passing yards per game before the injury. In his last full season in 2019, he recorded 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said during the week that it was a good chance that Prescott would not play during the preseason as Dallas prepares for the regular season, per ESPN's Todd Archer

"He'll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week," McCarthy said. "But to stand here and tell you he'd be full-go and take all the reps, I'm not there yet."

Last week, Prescott told NFL Network that he wanted to play in the Cowboys' joint practice with the Rams and believes he will play during the regular season. 

"I felt like I could go out here, especially when you had the crowd going and the excitement, your adrenaline's rolling and you hate missing a day like this," Prescott said. "But I feel great and I'll be ready when it really matters."

