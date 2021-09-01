September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Nickelodeon Broadcast to Return for NFL Wild-Card Weekend

Author:

There will be an NFL wild-card playoff game simulcasted on Nickelodeon this season, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told reporters Wednesday. 

Last postseason Nickelodeon broadcasted its first NFL wild-card game when the Saints defeated the Bears and it looked significantly different from your typical NFL broadcast. 

The commentary, graphics and everything in between were geared toward kids — including the Slime Zone when a player scored a touchdown. The game's typical nuances and game speech were replaced with simple commentary that while spoke about the game also explained how football worked. 

SI Recommends

Last year's broadcast even included appearances from beloved cartoon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, among others. It was clearly popular enough with both children and adults to warrant its return and sure enough, the Slime Zone will be back this wild-card weekend.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

The NFL Wild Card logo.
NFL

Nickelodeon Broadcast to Return for Wild-Card Weekend

Last year was the first time there was a Nickelodeon broadcast for NFL wild-card weekend and it will make its return this season.

USC QB Kedon Slovis
Play
Gambling

College Football Week 1 Best Bets: Composite Betting System Picks Favorites & Dogs

Math is your friend so that's why we're teaming up with it to break the college football betting landscape with a new composite ratings system

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Christian Pulisic will miss the USMNT's first World Cup qualifying match
Soccer

Pulisic Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifying Opener

Christian Pulisic did not travel with the U.S. to El Salvador for the start of Concacaf's Octagonal.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby
Play
College Football

The Most Intriguing People in Suits of the 2021 Season

Looking at which executives, administrators and media figures will have the largest influence and attention this fall.

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmets during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
NFL

Saints-Packers Week 1 Game Moved to Jacksonville

The Saints will open their season against the Packers in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field.

AnthonyDavis
NBA

The Lakers Need This to Be the Year of Anthony Davis

Questions surround L.A.’s offseason moves, but a rejuvenated AD could be the answer.