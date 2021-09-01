Belichick: Newton Vaccine Status Not Factor in Release

September 1, 2021
Bill Belichick: Cam Newton Vaccination Status Not Factor in Release

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday that Cam Newton's vaccination status did not contribute to his release from New England. 

Newton, 32, was released by the Patriots on Tuesday ahead of his second season with the franchise. He missed practice time earlier in August after a "misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities," per a team announcement. Newton was held out of New England's facilities during a five-day entry process, a protocol only designated for unvaccinated players. 

"No. Look, you guys keep talking about that," Belichick told reporters Wednesday when asked about Newton's vaccination status. "I would just point out that I don't know what the number is, but the number of players, coaches and staff members that have been infected by COVID in this training camp, who have been vaccinated, is a pretty high number."

"So I wouldn't lose sight of that."

Belichick further addressed the quarterback battle between Newton and rookie Mac Jones.

"It was a very competitive situation at that position," Belichick said. "Both players took pretty close to an equal number of repetitions in total between practice, games, going all the way back to the spring."

Newton is now a free agent after a lone season with the Patriots in which he tallied just eight passing touchdowns in 15 starts. The 2015 MVP is a three-time Pro Bowler, tallying 190 career passing touchdowns along with 70 scores on the ground. 

