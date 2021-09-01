Jaguars: No Player Cut Because of Vaccination Status

The Jaguars released a statement Wednesday saying that "no player was released because of their vaccination status."

The team's comments come after head coach Urban Meyer told reporters on Tuesday that a player's vaccination status was "certainly in consideration" when deciding on the team's regular season roster, which was released Tuesday.

Meyer said that vaccination status was one of the things considered, not that players were cut only because of their vaccination status. Following Meyer's comments, the NFLPA launched an internal investigation into the matter, per ESPN.

The team re-iterated Wednesday that "availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions." Later adding: "Ultimately, decisions are based on a player's ability to help the Jaguars win. We educated our players and respect personal decisions as it pertains to the vaccine. We want to keep our players, staff and families safe as we comply with protocols related to both health and safety and competition on game days."

There are significant differences in the COVID-19 protocols between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Among the differences, if an unvaccinated player is deemed a high-risk close contact or test positives for COVID-19, they would miss substantial time compared to a vaccinated player.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jacksonville will be in the top five of teams with the most unvaccinated players on its roster.

