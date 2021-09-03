Former Pats WR David Patten Dies at 47

Three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died Thursday night at the age of 47.

According to The State, the Richland County, South Carolina coroner confirmed Patten's death and said he died after a motorcycle collision in his home state.

Per The State, the wreck occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Patten was on his motorcycle when he collided with a sedan, which then sideswiped a van, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol, via The State. The former NFL wide receiver died in the wreck.

Both the coroner's office and the highway patrol are investigating the death and collision, per The State.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion. His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I'll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game. It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history.

"Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David's tragic and untimely death."

Patten played 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably spending four seasons with the Patriots between 2001 and 2004. While he never made a Pro Bowl, Patten developed into a key contributor during New England's title run of the early 2000s, catching more than 150 passes throughout his tenure.

Tom Brady's first-career postseason touchdown pass was to Patten, coming in New England's eventual Super Bowl XXXVI over the Rams.

"It breaks my heart to hear of David's tragic passing at such a young age," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. "I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.

"I especially appreciate David for his professional journey. As much as anyone, David epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams. I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy and character were elite. My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."

More NFL Coverage: