Rob Ninkovich: Mac Jones Helped Cam Newton Learn Playbook

September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Rob Ninkovich: Mac Jones Helped Cam Newton Learn Patriots' Playbook

Author:

The end of the NFL's preseason always features some big-name cuts, but perhaps none was more headline-worthy than the Patriots parting ways with Cam Newton. As the team opts to go with rookie first-round pick Mac Jones at quarterback, one former Patriots star has a notion as to why the former league MVP was let go.

Speaking on his podcast, The Dan and Ninko Show, former Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich said Newton made more mental errors than Jones during training camp—and that Jones was actually helping the veteran incumbent starter learn New England's playbook.

“From everything that I understand now, Mac was basically helping Cam learn the playbook…Mac was having less (mental errors)," Ninkovich said.

SI Recommends

Ninkovich spent eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots, and won two Super Bowl titles with the team. He recorded 46 career sacks while with New England, which ranks as the fifth-most in franchise history.

In his lone season with the Patriots, Newton started 15 games in 2020, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 592 yards and 12 scores.

The Patriots took Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft after he starred for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship. In 13 games, Jones completed 77.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions, finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brenden-Aaronson-USA-Canada
Soccer

LIVE: Canada Answers USMNT's Opener in World Cup Qualifying

The U.S. welcomes Christian Pulisic back and has its sights set on three points vs. Canada in Nashville, but Gio Reyna (injured) and Weston McKennie (team violation) are out.

Guinea's military roams the streets amid an apparent coup
Soccer

Guinea World Cup Qualifier Postponed Due to Military Coup

The visiting Moroccan team reportedly left the country safely after being confined to its hotel as gunshots rang out nearby.

cam newton
NFL

Rob Ninkovich: Mac Jones Helped Cam Newton Learn Playbook

Former Patriots star Rob Ninkovich said rookie QB Mac Jones was helping veteran Cam Newton learn the playbook prior to Newton's release.

Weston McKennie misses USA vs Canada
Soccer

McKennie Violates COVID-19 Protocols, Out for U.S. vs. Canada

Weston McKennie missed out on the USMNT's World Cup qualifier in Nashville.

Daniel Vogelbach after his walk-off grand slam.
MLB

Brewers' Vogelbach Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Beat Cards

It was Daniel Vogelbach's first-ever walk-off home run and the team's 34th come-from-behind win of the season.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Lionel Messi talking to health officials.
Soccer

Brazil-Argentina Called Off After Wild COVID-19 Protocol Scene

In a bizarre scene, players from Argentina were removed while on the pitch for allegedly not following Brazil's COVID-19 protocols.

Randy Edsall with UConn
Play
College Football

UConn's Randy Edsall to Retire at the End of the Season

The head coach has won just six games for UConn since he returned to the program in 2017.

Diana Taurasi (left) and Brittney Griner (right) with the Phoenix Mercury.
WNBA

WNBA Names The W25: The Greatest 25 Players in League History

Along with the W25, the WNBA also announced its Vote for the GOAT program where fans can vote for the league's all-time greatest player.