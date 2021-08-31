Source: Patriots Release QB Cam Newton

The Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

The news was first reported by the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Newton had been preparing for his second season with the franchise after re-signing on a one-year deal this past offseason.

As a result of the release, Mac Jones, the Patriots' No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will be the team's Week 1 starter, per Breer.

The 32-year-old Newton struggled last season, his first with the Patriots, as the franchise finished 7—9 and missed the playoffs. In 15 starts, Newton averaged a career-low 177.1 passing yards per game and finished the season with eight passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He did finish the year with 592 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Last Monday, amid the quarterback battle with Jones, the team announced that Newton had to be away from the team until August 26 after a "misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities." Newton did return to practice late last week.

Jones, a former Alabama star who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting last year, threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 77.4 completion percentage.

In the preseason, Jones completed 36 of his 52 pass attempts for 389 yards and one touchdown.

As recent as August 29, head coach Bill Belichick had yet to give an inclination as to who would start Week 1 for the Patriots.

"No, we still have a lot of decisions to make," Belichick said after Sunday night's 22-20 win over the Giants in the preseason finale.

Newton started Sunday and played two series, all with the starters. Jones relieved Newton and played deep into the third quarter, all with the backups.

Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL's MVP in 2015, when he starred as a member of the Panthers.

New England opens its season on September 12 vs. the Dolphins.

More NFL Coverage: