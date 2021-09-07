September 7, 2021
The Hurry-Up Extra Point: If You Want a Super Bowl, You'll Need a Premier Quarterback
Team-By-Team 2021 NFL Season Previews

Previewing all 32 NFL teams on offense and defense, along with predicted records and expected depth charts. Plus an overall look at each division and more.
The 2021 NFL season is just around the corner. To get you set for kickoff, we have all 32 teams covered. See below for division-by-division previews from the MMQB staff and team-by-team previews from SI's team channels.

For more great coverage all season long, make sure you follow your favorite team's site, subscribe to SI Fantasy+ for all your draft prep and lineup needs and of course keep coming back to The MMQB for SI's national NFL coverage.

AFC East

Division Preview

Buffalo Bills: Team preview

Miami Dolphins: Team preview

New England Patriots: Team preview

New York Jets: Team preview

AFC North

Division Preview

Baltimore Ravens: Team preview

Cincinnati Bengals: Team preview

Cleveland Browns: Team preview

Pittsburgh Steelers: Team preview

AFC South

Division Preview

Houston Texans: Team preview

Indianapolis Colts: Team preview

Jacksonville Jaguars: Team preview

Tennessee Titans: Team preview

AFC West

Division Preview

Denver Broncos: Team preview

Kansas City Chiefs: Team preview

Los Angeles Chargers: Team preview

Las Vegas Raiders: Team preview

NFC East

Division Preview

Dallas Cowboys: Team preview

New York Giants: Team preview

Philadelphia Eagles: Team preview

Washington Football Team: Team preview

NFC North

Division Preview

Chicago Bears: Team preview

Detroit Lions: Team preview

Green Bay Packers: Team preview

Minnesota Vikings: Team preview

NFC South

Division Preview

Atlanta Falcons: Team preview

Carolina Panthers: Team preview

New Orleans Saints: Team preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Team preview

NFC West

Division Preview

Arizona Cardinals: Team preview

Los Angeles Rams: Team preview

San Francisco 49ers: Team preview

Seattle Seahawks: Team preview

