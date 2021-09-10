Colts HC Frank Reich: Carson Wentz to Start Against Seattle

September 10, 2021
Carson Wentz to Start Against Seattle, Colts HC Frank Reich Said

Carson Wentz will make his Colts debut on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich revealed on Friday. 

The news comes two days after Reich said the quarterback was a full participant in practice and would "be on the field in Week 1," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson were both in consideration to play in Week 1 as they recover from recent foot injuries, ESPN's Chris Mortensen previously reported. The team announced that the duo would be sidelined five to 12 weeks after undergoing similar operations. Wentz underwent surgery on Aug. 2. Nelson underwent surgery on Aug. 3.

This marked Wentz's first training camp with the Colts after an offseason trade from the Eagles. After being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, the quarterback spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia. 

