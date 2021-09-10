September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Twitter Reacts to Bucs' Game-Winning Field Goal Over Cowboys

Author:

NFL is back, and the beginning of the season did not start off with a blowout like most people expected. 

Tampa Bay, the reigning Super Bowl champions, barely scraped past the Cowboys thanks to a last ditch 36-yard field goal in the final seconds to put them ahead, 31-29. 

For a period of time, it looked like Dallas would run away with the game after the Bucs fumbled the ball at the goal line. While they could not convert to a touchdown, kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 48-yard field goal, putting Dallas ahead by a single point. 

SI Recommends

That is until a combination of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin powered their way to field goal range within the final minute and change of the game. Brady is now 6-0 against the Cowboys, passing Joe Montana for the best record against the franchise (including in the playoffs), per ESPN Stats & Info

When it was all said and done, Brady and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tallied a combined 782 yards and seven touchdowns. One of those marked the 100th touchdown connection between Brady and Gronkowski.

Twitter collectively went bananas in the final minutes of the game capped by field goals, even going as far as questioning whether a certain play in the final 20 seconds was offensive pass interference or simply just a solid catch. Some even predicted Prescott will be the MVP. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Magic Johnson: Dak Prescott Will be MVP

In a game decided by two critical field goals, Tom Brady and Dak Prescott tallied a combined 782 yards and seven touchdowns.

Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

Leylah Fernandez Punches Ticket to U.S. Open Final

Fernandez will play the winner of the second semifinal between Emma Raducanu and No. 17 Maria Sakkari.

bucs-cowboys
NFL

Bucs' Jensen Handed First Taunting Penalty of '21 Season

During the offseason, the league put a point of emphasis on NFL officials flagging players for taunting.

Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards suffered season-ending ACL injuries on back-to-back plays.
NFL

Report: Ravens RB Edwards, CB Peters Suffer Torn ACL

The Ravens reportedly lost running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters to significant knee injuries during Thursday’s practice.

Open Floor NBA Show
Play
Podcasts

A Heated Hypothetical 1-on-1 Debate | The Open Floor Podcast

In today's episode, Michael and Rohan open up the mailbag to discuss who they think would win a hypothetical 1-on-1 tournament, why Uncut Gems is in fact a basketball movie, whether the Bulls would be better off with Zach LaVine or Ben Simmons, and so much more!

matt-campbell-kirk-ferentz
College Football

The Stakes Are as High As Ever for Iowa-Iowa State Clash

Matt Campbell's Cyclones and Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes have plenty of history. Saturday's game will help define the programs' futures.

Elena Delle Donne
WNBA

Elena Delle Donne's Status Uncertain for Rest of Season

The two-time WNBA MVP is dealing with a nerve pain resulting from her back injury.

TÓQUIO, TO - 21.07.2021: OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 2021 TOKYO - Christen Press #11 from the United States during the soccer game between Sweden and the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021, in the city of Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)
Soccer

Christen Press Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health

The USWNT star announced that she will "take a couple of months away from the game to focus on my mental health, spiritual growth, and processing grief."