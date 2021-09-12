September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lions Fall Just Short of Epic Comeback vs. 49ers in Dan Campbell's Debut

Author:

The Dan Campbell era in Detroit got off to a predictably difficult start on Sunday, with the 49ers holding a 41-17 lead as the clock ticked below 10 minutes left in regulation. But when the chips were down for the Lions, Campbell's team rallied in a major way.

Detroit cut the 49ers' lead to 16 with a touchdown with 1:53 to play, and the Lions scored again less than a minute later after recovering an onside kick. Facing long odds once again down 41-33, Campbell's crew earned one more chance in the final seconds. 

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel fumbled the ball as he looked to seal the game with a first down near midfield, setting up the opportunity for a game-tying drive down 41-33. Detroit couldn't cash in on the free chance. Quarterback Jared Goff led a drive to San Francisco's 24-yard line, but an incompletion on fourth down gave the Lions their first loss of 2021. 

SI Recommends

The first win of the Campbell era will have to come another week, though it's hard not to glean some optimism for Detroit following Sunday's defeat. After a disastrous three seasons under Matt Patricia, perhaps Campbell is instilling some pride in the Motor City. 

More NFL Coverage

49ers' Trey Lance Tosses TD on First-Career Pass
2021 NFL Season: Predictions, Expert Picks and More
Preseason Power Rankings: Chiefs No. 1, Packers Over Bucs
Business of Football: 10 Predictions for the 2021 Season

YOU MAY LIKE

dan-campbell-lions
NFL

Lions Fall Short of Comeback vs. 49ers in Campbell's Debut

The Lions showed some serious fight in head coach Dan Campbell's debut on Sunday afternoon.

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic salutes the crowd.
Soccer

Zlatan Scores Seven Minutes Into Return After Four-Month Layoff

After missing four months due to a knee injury, Zlatan Ibrahimović scored just seven minutes into his return in a 2-0 win against Lazio.

ohio-state-oregon
College Football

Alabama Leads AP Top 25, Ohio State Tumbles After Week 2

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes fell to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after an upset loss to Oregon.

Ryan Fitzpatrick warming up for Washington.
NFL

Fitzpatrick Leaves Game After Big Hit, Will Not Return

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed three of six passes for 13 yards before exiting Sunday's contest against the Chargers with a hip injury.

trey-lance
NFL

49ers' Trey Lance Tosses TD on First-Career Pass

While the first-round rookie didn't start Sunday's game vs. the Lions, it didn't take long for him to make an impact.

Antonio Brown during Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Flex rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Running back rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

Deion, Eddie Geoge
College Football

Southern Heritage Classic Will Be Great for Years to Come

Deion Sanders leads Jackson State to victory against Eddie George's Tennessee State as former NFL stars look to rebuild prominent HBCU programs.