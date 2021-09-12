49ers' Trey Lance Tosses TD on First-Career Pass

It didn't take long for Trey Lance to make an impact for the 49ers.

While Lance didn't start Sunday's game vs. the Lions, he did enter the game during San Francisco's first red zone trip early in the first quarter. With his first career pass attempt, he found wide receiver Trent Sherfield for a five-yard touchdown.

The 49ers traded up to draft Lance No. 3 in the 2021 NFL draft. Lance shined in his lone season as a starter for North Dakota State in 2019. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 14 scores on the ground.

San Francisco added Lance after finishing last in the NFC West at 6–10 in 2020. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick in March in a deal with the Dolphins.

Jimmy Garoppolo opened Sunday's game as the 49ers' starter. Last season, he appeared in just six games, throwing for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns.

