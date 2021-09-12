September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

49ers' Trey Lance Tosses TD on First-Career Pass

Author:

It didn't take long for Trey Lance to make an impact for the 49ers. 

While Lance didn't start Sunday's game vs. the Lions, he did enter the game during San Francisco's first red zone trip early in the first quarter. With his first career pass attempt, he found wide receiver Trent Sherfield for a five-yard touchdown. 

The 49ers traded up to draft Lance No. 3 in the 2021 NFL draft. Lance shined in his lone season as a starter for North Dakota State in 2019. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 14 scores on the ground. 

SI Recommends

San Francisco added Lance after finishing last in the NFC West at 6–10 in 2020. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick in March in a deal with the Dolphins. 

Jimmy Garoppolo opened Sunday's game as the 49ers' starter. Last season, he appeared in just six games, throwing for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

2021 NFL Season: Predictions, Expert Picks and More
Preseason Power Rankings: Chiefs No. 1, Packers Over Bucs
Business of Football: 10 Predictions for the 2021 Season
Top 20 Story Lines for the 2021 NFL Season

YOU MAY LIKE

trey-lance
NFL

49ers' Trey Lance Tosses TD on First-Career Pass

While the first-round rookie didn't start Sunday's game vs. the Lions, it didn't take long for him to make an impact.

Antonio Brown during Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs.
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Flex rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Running back rankings for Week 1 to help you dominate the competition!

Deion, Eddie Geoge
College Football

Southern Heritage Classic Will Be Great for Years to Come

Deion Sanders leads Jackson State to victory against Eddie George's Tennessee State as former NFL stars look to rebuild prominent HBCU programs.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash.
Racing

Hamilton and Verstappen Crash Out of Italian Grand Prix

Championship leader Max Verstappen's car catapulted over title rival Lewis Hamilton in a crash on the 26th lap of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Jacksonville State receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson is at the bottom of a celebratory dogpile.
College Football

A Look Inside Jacksonville State's Hail Mary

The Gamecocks won 20–17 against Florida State after receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson caught a 59-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

start__em_sit__em_wr
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Wide Receivers

Your top two receivers are start 'ems, but we are here to help if you can't decide on a WR3 or flex option in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

start__em_sit__em_qb
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Quarterbacks

Sometimes playing the matchup can strike gold but in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, you should play it safe with your lineups