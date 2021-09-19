Texans' Taylor Ruled Out vs. Browns With a Hamstring Injury

September 19, 2021
NFL
Tyrod Taylor Ruled Out vs. Browns After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury midway through the Texans' contest with the Browns on Sunday. 

He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

Taylor, 32, appeared to suffer the injury on a scramble that ended up in a touchdown with 8:32 to go in the second quarter. Taylor seemed to pull up at the end of his run and took a knee in the end zone. 

While he finished off the rest of the first half, Taylor did not return in the second half. In his place, 2020 third-round pick Davis Mills was thrust into action.

Taylor completed 10 of his 11 pass attempts before leaving the game. Having previously been a starter with the Chargers, Browns and Bills, Taylor opened the season as Houston's lead signal-caller in the wake of Deshaun Watson being ruled out for non-football reasons. 

Watson is currently facing 22 active civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct. The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct as is local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct. 

