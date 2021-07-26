Report: 10 Women Filed Police Complaints Against Watson

Sports Illustrated home
Report: 10 Women Have Filed Police Complaints Against Deshaun Watson

Author:
Publish date:
deshaun-watson-houston-texans

10 women have filed criminal complaints against Deshaun Watson with the Houston police department, according to ESPN's John Barr

There have been 22 civil suits filed against Watson alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists. Eight of the women to log criminal complaints have also filed civil suits, per Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin.

Hardin said Monday that Watson and his legal team are "fully cooperating with the police." Watson has yet to be interviewed by the NFL, who will likely wait for the criminal matter to be resolved before issuing any potential suspension. 

"We're fully cooperating with the police," Hardin told ESPN. "We're fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over, we'll fully cooperate with the NFL."

Watson appeared at Texans' training camp on Monday, though he has not changed his stance regarding a trade request reported in January. 

