Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Richard Sherman 'Remorseful' After Recent Arrest: 'I Vow to Get the Help I Need'

Author:
Publish date:

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman released a statement Friday saying he was "deeply remorseful" for the actions which led to his arrest earlier this week.

Sherman was booked early Wednesday morning for burglary domestic violence and was also being investigated after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle.

He was released without bail but with conditions on Thursday. He is currently facing five misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest. 

"I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night," Sherman wrote. "I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.

"The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time."

The charges include two domestic violence counts — criminal trespass in the second degree and malicious mischief in the third degree — along with resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers.

In the audio of the 911 call pertaining to Sherman's arrest, which was released by the Redmond Police Department, the caller, purportedly Sherman's wife Ashley Moss, describes Sherman as being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself."

The caller, who at one point identifies herself as "Ashley Sherman," also said the cornerback was "being aggressive," wrestled with her uncle and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

Earlier this week police chief Darrell Lowe said Sherman tried to force his way into his in-laws' house. His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper spray as Sherman tried to bust in the door with his shoulder.

According to police reports released Thursday, Sherman showed "severe mood swings and slurred speech, had bloodshot, watery eyes, and had the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person" during contact with authorities. After he allegedly resisted arrest, his mood seemed to lighten once he was in custody, per police reports.

As part of his release, Sherman can't possess firearms, can't use drugs or alcohol, must return to court when requested and has a no-contact order with his father-in-law.

Prosecutors in King County and the sheriff previously obtained an “extreme risk protection order” for Sherman in February, which banned him from possessing firearms after they determined he posed a danger to himself and others. 

He played for the 49ers last season and remains unsigned. 

More NFL Coverage:
Setting Realistic Expectations for 2021's Rookie Quarterbacks
The 12 Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LVI
10 Players Who Could Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2021
Six Losing Teams in 2020 That Will Make the Playoffs in 2021

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 9, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro (13) during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
MLB

Starlin Castro Placed on Leave for Alleged Domestic Violence

Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday afternoon after an alleged domestic violence incident.

nneka appeal
Play
Olympics

Report: Ogwumikes, Williams Appeal to CAS on FIBA Ruling

Nneka, Chiney Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport about FIBA's ruling on their applications to play for Nigeria.

Harry Kane wants out of Tottenham
Soccer

New Tottenham Manager on Kane: 'Harry Is Our Player'

Nuno Espirito Santo affirms that Tottenham has no plan to sell Harry Kane despite the player's desire to leave.

richard-sherman-49ers
NFL

Sherman 'Remorseful' After Recent Arrest: 'I Vow to Get the Help I Need'

Richard Sherman released a statement Friday saying he was "deeply remorseful" for the actions which led to his arrest earlier this week.

UFC MMA Islam Makhachev
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A lightweight bout featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises headlines this UFC event's main card

Edge and Roman Reigns stand across the ring on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Money in the Bank’

Who will come out on top at “Money in the Bank”?

Pedri, Dani Alves and Diego Lainez will be on display at the Olympics
Soccer

The Most Intriguing Players in the Men’s Olympic Tournament

The Euros and Copa América may be done, but there’s plenty of quality that will be on display in Japan in the quest to win Olympic gold.

JaVale McGee
NBA

Report: JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson to Join Team USA

JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson will reportedly replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love on the 12-person Team USA roster.