September 23, 2021
Tom Brady's Trainer: Belichick Didn't 'Evolve' During Patriots Partnership

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick stand as the most successful quarterback-coach combination in NFL history, but as Brady rolls through his age-44 season in Tampa, there may be some discontent regarding the duo's breakup after the 2019 season.

Brady won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in February, securing his first championship with a coach not named Belichick. As for the Patriots, they limped to a 7–9 finish, marking a step back for one of the premier coaches of all-time. Brady's father made sure to take a shot at Belichick last week, and on Thursday, Brady's trainer levied some criticism of his own.

“The interesting thing I think there—and this is just me, an outsider looking in—it was like [Belichick] never really … I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Alex Guerrero told the Boston Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted.

"And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different."

Perhaps Belichick is lamenting letting Brady go as he attempts to build a winner with rookie Mac Jones. As for Brady, he and Guerrero appear to be thriving in Tampa, with another Lombardi Trophy now firmly in sight. 

“People could have made different choices, and they could have rode out into the sunset together. That could have been a pretty cool story, too,” Guerrero said. "At the end of the day, when we prepare to play, we have a lot of drive and determination and will.

Brady enters Week 3 leading the NFL with nine touchdown passes. The Buccaneers sit 2–0 after defeating the Falcons on Sunday.

Tampa looks to become the first back-to-back champion since Brady's Patriots in 2003-04.

