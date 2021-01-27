Tom Brady Sr. Says Bill Belichick Could be on Hot Seat After Bucs' Success

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are going to the Super Bowl following Sunday's win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

It's Tampa Bay's first appearance since 2002 and Brady's 10th Super Bowl. His first nine were with the New England Patriots. He's going to number 10 in his first season with the Bucs.

Tom Brady Sr. spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald about the big win on Monday.

“He is every bit as much enthused about winning the Super Bowl this year for his teammates than he is for himself,” Brady Sr. said. “He said, ‘I’ve done this before, and it’s really cool. But there’s a lot of guys who haven’t done this. And this is what’s going to be crazy exciting for me.’’’

The Patriots went 7-9 in their first season without Brady. They were inconsistent all year and were never truly in the playoff race for the first time in nearly two decades.

Some believe it's proof that Brady was a more important part of the Patriots dynasty than legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

"I'm guessing he's (Belichick) on a little bit of a hot seat right now," Brady Sr. said. "Every year teams cut people, and people cut with teams. Guys move. Quarterbacks move, whether it's Joe Montana or Brett Favre or Peyton Manning or whomever. It didn't take too much of a crystal ball to know that at some point in time, there would be a finality to Tommy's relationship with the Patriots." "They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had. Without disparaging Bill in any way, I just think it was time. That doesn't minimize what Bill did. As we saw [on Sunday], the coaches can screw up the game."

Belichick was unwilling to give Brady a long-term deal a few years ago due to his age and other factors.

Brady probably would've left New England years ago if it wasn't for Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"Robert's been a spectacular owner for 25 years. He is sincere in his feelings for Tommy when he expresses his feelings, and it's vice versa," Brady Sr. said. "Tommy feels the same way with Robert Kraft. He has an extraordinarily close relationship with him. I know Robert is rooting for Tommy right now."

Brady has six Super Bowl Championships. He's one win away from his seventh.

The Chiefs play the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

