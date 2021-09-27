Sunday's primetime matchup between the Packers and 49ers lived up to the billing, with Aaron Rodgers playing hero once again and leading Green Bay to a last-second, game-winning field goal as time expired in a 28-27 win. Earlier in the fourth quarter, though, the conversation was centered around a hard hit on Green Bay's star wideout Davante Adams that momentarily looked like it would take Adams out of the game.

With under eight minutes remaining and the Packers looking to add to their 24-21 lead, Rodgers targeted Adams with a deep pass over the middle. Adams had a step on his defender and leapt to make the grab, but 49ers safety Jimmie Ward delivered a hard hit to prevent the catch.

The hit left Adams on the ground and clearly in pain, and he needed to be helped off the field. After heading to the medical tent for further evaluation, he returned minutes later apparently unscathed, missing just one play. Adams eventually caught two passes for 42 yards during Green Bay's eventual game-winning drive.

After the game, Adams said the hit was more to his chest than his head, and he just had the wind knocked out of him. Asked how he was able to return so quickly, he simply said, "How I was able to get through it is I’m different," per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

For his part, Ward agreed that the hit was completely clean, adding, "I know how to hit pretty good...I'm glad there was no flag. Shout out to the ref."

