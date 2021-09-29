Excerpts from a new book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham about secrets within the Patriots organization reveal that at one point former Texans coach Bill O'Brien was discussed as a possible replacement for coach Bill Belichick.

Upon hearing of this, O'Brien reportedly joked that he wanted the Texans to fire him so that he could become available for the job.

Brady and Kraft reportedly discussed who would eventually replace Belichick and discussed O'Brien as a candidate, if offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took another coaching job.

O'Brien heard about the discussion while he was in a power struggle with Texans general manager Rick Smith. Leaks from O'Brien's camp signaled that he wanted out from Houston and the rumors were so "aggressive" it became suspicious, per ESPN.

The Texans gave control over football operations to O'Brien after he won the power struggle. O'Brien later joked to a confidant that it was an empty victory.

"I was trying to get fired," he said.

O'Brien was eventually fired by the Texans in 2020 after starting the season 0–4. He compiled a 52–48 regular-season record in Houston and was just 2–4 in the postseason. He joined Alabama in 2021 and currently serves as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

