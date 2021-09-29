September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Book: Robert Kraft Once Called Bill Belichick 'Biggest F------ A------ in My Life'

Author:

A new book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham about the Patriots' dynasty details the tension between key figures in the franchise, including owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick.

At one point in 2018, Wickersham reports, Kraft called the team's longtime coach the "biggest f------ a------ in my life." 

"As for Kraft, in late September, he was in Aspen [Colorado] for a conference and bumped into a few friends in the hotel lobby early one morning. He told them he was leaving later for Detroit, where the Patriots were playing their next game. 'I hate leaving here,' Kraft said, per ESPN. 'You leave here and you leave some of the most brilliant people you've ever met. You pick up so much knowledge from all these brilliant minds. And I have to go to Detroit to be with the biggest f------- a------ in my life—my head coach.' "

"Bill was an idiot savant," the book details Kraft told a confidant, according to ESPN, when discussing Belichick's reputation before he hired him in 2000. "I gave him this opportunity."

Since joining the team in 2000, Belichick—a three-time AP Coach of the Year winner—has helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. Despite the team's success with quarterback Tom Brady, Kraft reportedly felt that Belichick was disrespectful.

SI Recommends

"Kraft sometimes groaned to confidants that Belichick didn't show him the respect he deserved, but he was in no rush for life after him," Wickersham also writes, according to ESPN. "Brady, though, seemed ready for it. ... 'I don't want to play for Bill anymore,' he told people close to him in 2017."

Brady departed the team in 2020, joining the Buccaneers. The Patriots finished last season 7–9, their worst record since 2000, and have started the 2021 campaign 1–2. 

Brady won the Super Bowl—the seventh of his career—last season with Tampa Bay. 

The Bucs are set to visit New England this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET in Brady's first return to Gillette Stadium since he left the Patriots. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

robert-kraft-bill-belichick
NFL

New Book Reveals Tension Between Kraft, Belichick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft once reportedly described coach Bill Belichick as an "idiot savant" to a confidant.

Pele receives an award in 2018.
Soccer

Pelé's Daughter Says Icon Will Leave Hospital, Recover at Home

Pelé, 80, had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and was previously in intensive care following the operation.

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

College Football Week 5 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Pick the Winners

The Composite nailed it in Week 4 with redemptive and profitable results.

patrick-mahomes-chiefs-mailbag
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What Should We Make of Surprising Starts?

Looking into how worried the Chiefs should be, if the Panthers are legit, what's going on with the Steelers' offense and more.

Barcelona celebrates a goal vs. Levante.
Soccer

La Liga Cuts Barcelona’s Salary Cap By $334 Million

Barcelona’s spending limit on salaries for the 2021-22 season has been set at $113 million, about $334 million less than last season due to the club's financial struggles. .

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Play
College Football

Taulia Tagovailoa Is Resurrecting Maryland's QB Position

After a decade of unbelievably bad luck and dismal quarterback play, the Terps have found their savior under center.

NBA basketballs
NBA

NBA: Unvaccinated Players Who Can't Play Won't Get Paid

NBA players who do not comply with local vaccination requirements will not be paid for the games that they miss, league spokesperson Mike Bass said Wednesday.

pedro-martinez
Play
Extra Mustard

Pedro Martinez Goes Unfiltered on MLB Network

Pedro Martinez: "Well, the umpires don't know sh*t about what they're doing."