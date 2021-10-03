October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Mishandled Snap Leads to Bears Fumble Recovery

Author:

Jared Goff turned in a solid first three weeks for Detroit entering Sunday's matchup in Chicago with 801 yards and five touchdowns along with a 69.9% completion percentage. But Sunday's contest illustrated why exactly the Rams shipped Goff for Matthew Stafford before the 2021 season. 

Goff's turnover prone ways resurfaced early in Chicago on Sunday. The Lions quarterback mishandled a snap deep in Bears territory in the first quarter, allowing the ball to ricochet off his shoulder pads and into the arms of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. After tallying 60 turnovers from 2018–20, Goff may be up to his old tricks with the Lions. 

The Bears took advantage of their turnover luck to take a 14–0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Goff went 7-for-13 for 91 yards in the first half as the Lions failed to find the end zone. 

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jared-goff-lions-bears
NFL

Jared Goff Mishandled Snap Leads to Bears Fumble Recovery

The Lions' quarterback's ball security problems continued in Chicago on Sunday.

Iowa celebrates a win over Maryland.
College Football

Iowa, Cincinnati Move Into Top Five of AP Top 25 Poll

Clemson dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2014 while a showdown awaits between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State.

Amari Cooper
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Live Updates

Live updates of all the injuries from Week 4 in the NFL.

USATSI_16877704
MLB

Explaining every AL wild-card tiebreaker scenario

The Red Sox, Yankees, Mariners and Blue Jays could all end up in a tie for the American League wild-card spots.

Real Madrid players during a loss to Espanyol.
Soccer

Espanyol Ends Real Madrid’s 25-Game League Unbeaten Streak

Following a shocking loss to Sheriff Tiraspol in Champions League, Real Madrid's struggles continued with a 2–1 loss to Espanyol on Sunday.

Utah Football
College Football

Suspect Charged in Shooting Death of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection for the murder of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

lamar-jackson-ravens-browns
Fantasy

Week 4: Injuries, Bets and DFS Lineups

Derrick Henry stiff-arms Rock Ya-Sin during Week 12 win over Colts
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Derrick Henry is due for a big performance in a plus matchup against the Jets.