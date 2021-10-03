Jared Goff Mishandled Snap Leads to Bears Fumble Recovery

Jared Goff turned in a solid first three weeks for Detroit entering Sunday's matchup in Chicago with 801 yards and five touchdowns along with a 69.9% completion percentage. But Sunday's contest illustrated why exactly the Rams shipped Goff for Matthew Stafford before the 2021 season.

Goff's turnover prone ways resurfaced early in Chicago on Sunday. The Lions quarterback mishandled a snap deep in Bears territory in the first quarter, allowing the ball to ricochet off his shoulder pads and into the arms of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. After tallying 60 turnovers from 2018–20, Goff may be up to his old tricks with the Lions.

The Bears took advantage of their turnover luck to take a 14–0 lead into the locker room at halftime. Goff went 7-for-13 for 91 yards in the first half as the Lions failed to find the end zone.

