49ers rookie Trey Lance replaced Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback on Sunday as San Francisco hosted Seattle in an NFC West battle.

Garoppolo sustained a calf injury in the first half, leading to Lance starting the opening series of the third quarter. Garoppolo was ruled questionable to return as he stood on the sideline without a helmet.

Lance tossed his second career touchdown pass during his third series on Sunday. He found wideout Deebo Samuel open on the right sideline, and Samuel sprinted forward unabated to the end zone before scoring a 76-yard touchdown.

Garoppolo threw for 165 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game with an injury. San Francisco entered the fourth quarter trailing Seattle 21-13.

