October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jimmy Garoppolo Injures Calf, Replaced by Trey Lance As 49ers Host Seahawks

Author:

49ers rookie Trey Lance replaced Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback on Sunday as San Francisco hosted Seattle in an NFC West battle.

Garoppolo sustained a calf injury in the first half, leading to Lance starting the opening series of the third quarter. Garoppolo was ruled questionable to return as he stood on the sideline without a helmet. 

Lance tossed his second career touchdown pass during his third series on Sunday. He found wideout Deebo Samuel open on the right sideline, and Samuel sprinted forward unabated to the end zone before scoring a 76-yard touchdown.

SI Recommends

Garoppolo threw for 165 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game with an injury. San Francisco entered the fourth quarter trailing Seattle 21-13. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

trey-lance-49ers-seahawks
NFL

Lance Replaces Injured Garoppolo As 49ers Face Seahawks

Trey Lance is San Francisco's new signal caller after Jimmy Garoppolo exited Sunday's contest with a calf injury.

zach-wilson
NFL

Zach Wilson Is Going to Be O.K.

The Jets' No. 2 overall pick QB rebounded from a disastrous start to the season with a solid display against the Titans. For now, that's all they need from him.

logan webb
MLB

Giants Clinch NL West, Dodgers Settle for Wild Card

The Giants notched their 107th win of the season to secure the division title, relegating the defending champion Dodgers to the wild-card game.

Pep Guardiola reacting during the game vs. Liverpool.
Soccer

Report: Man City Coaching Staff Spat at vs. Liverpool

Liverpool has opened an investigation into a complaint from the Manchester City backroom staff that a fan spat at the coaches during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield.

gio-urshela-yankees
MLB

Gio Urshela Tumbles Into Rays Dugout After Amazing Catch

Yankees infielder Gio Urshela made perhaps the best catch of the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia-football
College Football

The Debates Already Looming Over Potential CFP Teams

Can two Big Ten teams reach the coveted semifinals? Will Cincinnati's résumé be strong enough? Plus, what the playoff would look like if the season ended now.

shohei-ohtani-angels
MLB

Ohtani ‘Very Open’ to Contract Extension With Angels

The Angels star isn’t guaranteed to enter free agency after the 2023 season.

USATSI_16833358
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Week 4 Betting Guide: Raiders at Chargers

An in-depth betting breakdown of Monday's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.