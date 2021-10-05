Jags Owner: Urban Meyer 'Must Regain Our Trust' After Video

October 5, 2021
Publish date:

Jags Owner Shad Khan on Urban Meyer Viral Video: 'He Must Regain Our Trust'

Author:

Dealing with the fallout from viral videos showing Urban Meyer at an Ohio bar over the weekend, Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement saying Meyer "must regain our trust and respect."

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in the statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. 

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Multiple videos surfaced that appeared to show a women dancing alongside Meyer at the former Ohio State coach's bar and restaurant in Dublin, Ohio. In a public apology Monday, Meyer said that he originally stayed back in Ohio to see his grandkids following Thursday's 24-21 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

"It was stupid," Meyer said. "So I explained everything that happened and owned it. It was stupid to…I should not have myself in that kind of position.

"... I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night at a restaurant. There was a big group next to [us] and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor screwing around and I should have left."

The Jaguars are 0-4 to start the season. The team has lost 19 straight games dating back to last year's season opener, which ties them for the second-longest losing streak in NFL history. Jacksonville will host the Titans on Sunday. 

