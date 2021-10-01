Jags Lose 19th Consecutive Game on Bengals' Walk-Off FG

Thursday Night Football's highly anticipated showdown between Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow ended up being decided by a buzzer-beater field goal.

That's right—a professional football game dubbed the rematch between the 2020 CFP national championship quarterbacks was decided on a walk-off.

Cincinnati defeated the Jaguars, 24-21, after Burrow led four straight scoring drives in the second half after not scoring at all during the first. Tied 21-21 with 10 seconds to go when the teams lined up, all eyes fell to Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.

The 22-year-old sent the ball flying easily through the uprights from 35-yards out, giving Cincinnati the walkaway victory.

Despite Jacksonville now losing 19 in a row, Lawrence starred on Thursday, completing 17 of 24 passes for 204 yards. However, all three touchdowns for the Jaguars were rushing. Meanwhile, Burrow completed 25 of his 32 passes, tallying 348 yards for two touchdowns to C.J. Uzomah.

Lawrence has now lost as many games in the NFL as he did in high school and college combined, as noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars, though, lost one of its offensive weapons as wide receiver DJ Chark fractured his left ankle, suffering the injury during the franchise's opening drive. Offensive lineman A.J. Cann was also ruled out with a knee injury.

