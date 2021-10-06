October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Urban Meyer Says He Won't Resign as Jaguars Coach After Ohio Bar Video

Author:

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Wednesday he does not plan to resign despite his actions at an Ohio bar over the weekend. 

Meyer has drawn significant criticism since Sunday after videos and photos emerged of the coach with "at least one woman who was not his wife at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio," per ESPN. Meyer did not fly home with the team from Cincinnati on Thursday, a night in which the Jaguars fell to 0–4 in 2021.

Meyer apologized to Jacksonville players by position group on Monday, and he apologized to the team in full on Sunday. He received sharp criticism from owner Shad Khan, who said Meyer "must regain our trust and respect."

SI Recommends

"I had at least three or four conversations with Shad. The message is loud and clear," Meyer said Wednesday. "Also met with the team on Monday, individually, and then today [as a group]."

"[I] had a very pointed conversation with them, owning a stupid mistake that I made."

Meyer was not fined for his actions. He will return to the sideline on Sunday as Jacksonville hosts the Titans. Kickoff from Jacksonville is slated for Noon ET. 

More NFL Coverage:

Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?
MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet
The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud

YOU MAY LIKE

urban-meyer-jaguars
NFL

Meyer Won't Resign as Jaguars Coach After Ohio Bar Video

Urban Meyer is returning to Jacksonville for Week 5 despite a "stupid mistake" at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Charlotte-FC-Logo
Soccer

Charlotte FC to Give Roster Spot to Reality TV Show Winner

MLS's 2022 expansion franchise will be part of a unique experiment as it builds out its inaugural roster.

Alex Shelley in the ring at an indie wrestling show
Play
Wrestling

Alex Shelley Finds ‘Special Kind of Joy’ in Indie Grind

After taking a break in 2020 to work in the medical field, the 19-year veteran is energized by his return to grassroots wrestling.

Clemson offensive players look on during a game
Play
College Football

Clemson’s Offense Is Broken. There May Not Be an Easy Fix

The Tigers’ recent dominance on that side of the ball has seen a steep dropoff in 2021. Has their approach grown stale?

stephon-gilmore-patriots
NFL

Panthers Acquire CB Stephon Gilmore From Patriots

Gilmore is headed to Carolina in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

Justin Fields
NFL

Fields to Start for Bears Going Forward, Nagy Says

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be the team's starter moving forward, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

The Green Monster
Play
Extra Mustard

Green Monster Gets Meme Treatment, Blame From Yankees Fans

MLB fans react to Green Monster taking two homers away from Giancarlo Stanton.

dCOVnovcover_TraeHZlogo
Play
NBA

Trae Young Is the Hawks' Torchbearer

His heat checks are epic, and now he's honing more subtle roles—including being the leader of one of the league's brightest young teams.