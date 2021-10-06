Meyer Won't Resign as Jaguars Coach After Ohio Bar Video

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Wednesday he does not plan to resign despite his actions at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Meyer has drawn significant criticism since Sunday after videos and photos emerged of the coach with "at least one woman who was not his wife at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio," per ESPN. Meyer did not fly home with the team from Cincinnati on Thursday, a night in which the Jaguars fell to 0–4 in 2021.

Meyer apologized to Jacksonville players by position group on Monday, and he apologized to the team in full on Sunday. He received sharp criticism from owner Shad Khan, who said Meyer "must regain our trust and respect."

"I had at least three or four conversations with Shad. The message is loud and clear," Meyer said Wednesday. "Also met with the team on Monday, individually, and then today [as a group]."

"[I] had a very pointed conversation with them, owning a stupid mistake that I made."

Meyer was not fined for his actions. He will return to the sideline on Sunday as Jacksonville hosts the Titans. Kickoff from Jacksonville is slated for Noon ET.

More NFL Coverage:

•Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?

• MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet

• The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud