Raiders' Carr: Bosa's Comments 'Pissed Me Off'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the comments made by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa earlier this week, in which the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year said the veteran signal-called gets "really gets shook" under pressure.

Carr responded Wednesday, saying, “I don’t think he watched the game in the same order I did. I think he was just trying to get under my skin, which he did piss me off. ... He's probably mad because I was talking a lot of crap to him during the game. It was an emotional day for them."

Carr threw for just 196 yards against the Chargers including two touchdowns and one interception in his team's 28—14 loss to Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. He was also sacked four times.

That pressure prompted Bosa to weigh in on the Raiders' quarterback afterward.

"And you saw on (defensive end Christian Covington's) sack. He was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there," Bosa said. "Great dude, great player...but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down."

The two teams are both 3-1 through four weeks and will play again in Week 18.

"It pissed me off, but that’s not a bad thing either," Carr added. "I love Joey. He knows that. We've gone back and forth, talking crap. He's entitled to his opinion. We'll see them again."

