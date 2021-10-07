October 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Raiders' Derek Carr: Bosa's Comments 'Pissed Me Off'

Author:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the comments made by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa earlier this week, in which the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year said the veteran signal-called gets "really gets shook" under pressure.

Carr responded Wednesday, saying, “I don’t think he watched the game in the same order I did. I think he was just trying to get under my skin, which he did piss me off. ... He's probably mad because I was talking a lot of crap to him during the game. It was an emotional day for them."

Carr threw for just 196 yards against the Chargers including two touchdowns and one interception in his team's 28—14 loss to Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. He was also sacked four times.

That pressure prompted Bosa to weigh in on the Raiders' quarterback afterward.

SI Recommends

"And you saw on (defensive end Christian Covington's) sack. He was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there," Bosa said. "Great dude, great player...but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down."

The two teams are both 3-1 through four weeks and will play again in Week 18. 

"It pissed me off, but that’s not a bad thing either," Carr added. "I love Joey. He knows that. We've gone back and forth, talking crap. He's entitled to his opinion. We'll see them again."

More NFL Coverage:

Urban Meyer Has a Long Way to Go—Or Does He?
MAQB: Don't Count Out Ezekiel Elliott Just Yet
The Senseless Beauty of the Ravens-Broncos Feud
Belichick’s Silver Lining—and Regrettable Choice—in Sunday’s Loss

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_16893051 (1)
NFL

Raiders' Carr: Bosa's Comments 'Pissed Me Off'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to the comments made by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa earlier this week.

100-influential-yolisha-jackson
College

100 Influential Black Women in Sports: USF’s Yolisha Jackson

The player, turned coach, turned recruiter, is building a deeply personal, lifelong community of Black women in the sport.

USATSI_15530608 (1)
NFL

Report: NFLPA DeMaurice Smith's Job in Jeopardy

On Friday, a vote will take place that will go a long way in determining if DeMaurice Smith will continue as the NFLPA's executive director.

josh-allen-top-five-quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 5: Picks, Plays and Values

Who's the more appealing DFS play in a potential shootout between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Nobody's playing like Kyler Murray so far this year as he's lighting it up in the air and on the ground.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Running Backs

Darrell Henderson is grinding his way up the rankings and pushes into top 10 territory.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the Milwaukee Bucks during game one of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns.
NBA

Suns Should Not Burn a Bridge With Deandre Ayton

Not extending the former No. 1 pick after a breakout season and an NBA Finals run is frankly cheap.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Wide Receivers

Rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase is becoming a locked-in starter for fantasy managers.