October 5, 2021
Bosa Rips Officials, Calls Out Carr: 'Once You Get Pressure on Him, He Kind of Shuts Down'

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had some strong words for the officials after his team visited the Chargers on Monday night and had some criticism of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. 

Bosa was given an unsportsmanlike penalty after he complained to the referees that they had missed a holding call on him earlier. 

"I didn't even know they called the f-----g penalty on me because I was fuming," Bosa said, per ESPN. "But, I mean, refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry, but you're blind, like open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad it's unbelievable."

The Chargers won the Monday Night Football game 28–14 after a dominant start defensively in the game. Los Angeles held Las Vegas to just 51 total yards of offense and no touchdowns in the first half. Carr, who was in the early discussions for MVP going into the game, struggled to start.

"We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook," Bosa said, per The Athletic's. Daniel Popper. "And you saw on (defensive end Christian Covington's) sack. He was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player...but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down."

Carr finished the game with 196 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception while Bosa accounted for one of the four times Carr was sacked. 

