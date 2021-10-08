October 8, 2021
Tim Tebow Says Urban Meyer is Going Through 'One of The Hardest Times of His Life'

Author:

Tim Tebow addressed the drama surrounding his former coach, Urban Meyer, during an appearance on ESPN's First Take Friday. The Jaguars coach has landed himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on his lap at an Ohio bar. 

"When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Ms. Shelley, coach's wife, someone that I love very much and his daughters, who I'm very close with," Tebow said. "My advice to him was to apologize, to admit it, to learn from it and to never, never repeat it. Coach shared with me that it was one of the hardest times of his life and he apologized, but he didn't need to apologize to me." 

Meyer coached Tebow at Florida where the pair won two national championships and briefly coached him in Jacksonville when Tebow transitioned to tight end during an NFL comeback attempt. He was eventually cut before the start of the 2021 season.  

Meyer issued a public apology after the video surfaced and it was later reported he apologized to the entire Jaguars team. Jacksonville has started the season 0–4 and the latest off-the-field issue has not strengthened the first-year coach's reputation around the league. 

"I know this has weighed so heavy on his heart and he's hurting," Tebow continued. "I do think for some of the guys he will have to earn back their trust and respect. I believe he wants to make amends which is very hard, and it takes a while. That's the thing about a reputation. It takes a lifetime to build and a moment to lose."

Tim Tebow at the University of Florida.
