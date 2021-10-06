Report: Meyer Apologizes to Full Jags Team After Ohio Video

October 6, 2021
Report: Urban Meyer Apologizes to Entire Jaguars Team After Ohio Bar Video

Author:

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed the entire Jacksonville roster and apologized following his actions at an Ohio bar last week.

Meyer, 57, did not fly back with the Jaguars to Jacksonville last week following a Thursday night loss to the Bengals. Videos later circulated of the coach at a bar near Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

"I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction," Meyer said in a Monday press conference. "It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened and owned it. It was stupid to … I should not have myself in that kind of position."

"I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night at a restaurant," Meyer said. "There was a big group next to [us] and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor screwing around and I should have left."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan criticized Meyer in a statement released Tuesday. 

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in the statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable.

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Meyer will meet with local media in Jacksonville on Wednesday. He enters Week 5 at 0–4 in his NFL career, losing three games by double digits.

