Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed Jon Gruden's decision to resign from the Raiders on Tuesday, saying Gruden's offensive comments "don't have a place in the game."

Gruden resigned as Las Vegas's coach on Tuesday night after the release of numerous emails featuring racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ comments. Rodgers said he believes Gruden's offensive views are shared by some in the NFL, though "they're few and far between."

"I know that there's opinions similar to that, but I feel they're few and far between," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "The player and the coach of today is a more empathetic, advanced, progressive, loving, connected type of person. I'm proud of the kind of locker room we have."

"We need to allow people to grow and change, but those opinions don't have a place in the game," Rodgers said.

The quarterback added he hopes the NFL can "learn and grow" from this incident, adding "it's time to grow and evolve and change."

"It was surprising to see that the thing went so quickly, but I think that was probably the best decision for all parties involved," Rodgers said. "Hopefully we can all as a league learn and grow from this. Hopefully it puts people on notice who have some of those same opinions.

"Like, 'Hey man, it's time to grow and evolve and change and connect. That s--- doesn't fly.'"

Gruden went 22–31 over four seasons in his second stint with the Raiders. He will be replaced by interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

