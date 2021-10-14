NFL Week 6 Picks From the MMQB Staff

October 14, 2021
Jon Gruden Faces Consequences, Not Cancel Culture: Unchecked
MMQB Staff Week 6 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 6? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Week 6 is here, starting with the defending champs on Thursday night and ending with the current AFC favorite on Monday night. There are some big games in between, including Chargers at Ravens and Browns at Cardinals, but our staff is mostly on the same page about a lot of these games.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

