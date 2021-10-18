October 18, 2021
NFL
Cam Newton

Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Reached Out to Cam Newton

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team has been in contact with free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

"Just so you know, we have talked to him," Carroll said on the 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday. "We’re talking to everybody that could help us.”

Carroll declined to get into specifics, according to the Seattle Times's Bob Condotta, but suggested the team is reaching out to multiple available quarterbacks. 

Seattle is looking for a quarterback while starter Russell Wilson recovers from a finger injury that placed him on the injured reserve list. Geno Smith started for Wilson against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, where he finished with 209 passing yards and one touchdown in the 23–20 overtime loss. 

Newton was cut by the Patriots in August and has remained a free agent since. He shared on his YouTube channel that he still wants to play in the NFL and that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 since his release. 

“Hell yeah, I want to still play football," Newton said. "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was seven years old."

The 2015 league MVP also said he's received multiple offers from teams but declined to get into specifics. 

"I’m just waiting on the right opportunity. ... I’ve been getting offers, but the realization of it is, it has to be right," Newton said. 

