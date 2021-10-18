It's been nearly seven weeks since Cam Newton was released by the Patriots just before the start of the regular season. On Sunday, the former league MVP addressed the future of his career, asserting he still aims to play in the NFL.

“Hell yea, I want to still play football," Newton said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was seven years old."

Newton said he's received offers from teams, but declined to get into specifics, saying, "I’m just waiting on the right opportunity…I’ve been getting offers, but the realization of it is, it has to be right.”

Newton also revealed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccination, after declining to do so before the season began. Following Newton's release, Patriots coach Bill Belichick denied that the decision had anything to do with Newton's vaccination status.

Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season, missing a Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. New England went 7-8 in games started by Newton, who completed 65.8% of his pass attempts for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 592 yards and 12 scores.

