NFL Rumors: Texans Discussing Watson Deal With Dolphins

The NFL trade deadline doesn't traditionally feature a number of marquee moves, though one notable player could be on the move before the Nov. 2 deadline.

The Texans and Dolphins are in discussion to send quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. A deal could be consummated "this week," per McClain.

Watson has not played for the Texans after requesting a trade from the organization in January. Watson appeared at Houston training camp and is currently on the 53-man roster, though he has not played in 2021.

Houston's quarterback also faces 22 civil suits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area. The NFL is currently investigating Watson's conduct, as is the local police. Watson has not been suspended nor placed on the commissioner's exempt list as of Wednesday.

The Texans enter Sunday tied for last in the AFC South at 1–5. The Dolphins have similarly struggled this season, with a loss to the Jaguars in London on Sunday dropping them to 1–5 as well in 2021.

