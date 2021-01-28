Deshaun Watson Requests Trade Despite David Culley Hire

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Is Richard Sherman right? Should Deshaun Watson go to New York Jets?
Is Richard Sherman right? Should Deshaun Watson go to New York Jets?

Report: Deshaun Watson Requests Trade From Texans Despite David Culley Hire

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade out of Houston, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Texans hired Ravens assistant David Culley to be their new head coach on Wednesday. The trade request from Watson was reportedly made "weeks ago" and it has not been redacted after Culley's hiring.

It was a tumultuous 2020 season for Watson and the Texans. Houston finished last in the AFC South at 4–12 and there was significant organizational instability in addition to the on-field struggles. The Texans traded star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals in March 2020. The team also fired former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien seven months later

Watson said after the 2020 season that the organization needed "a whole culture shift."

"We just need new energy," Watson said on Jan. 5."We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

Watson's frustration with Houston carried through to the offseason. He was unhappy with his lack of input in Houston's coach and general manager search, a process he was reportedly promised to be involved in. But the Texans didn't Watson before hiring Patriots executive Nick Caserio, exacerbating the situation in Houston. 

Houston's QB signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the organization in September 2019. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to veto a trade to any potential destination. Houston reportedly does not wish to trade Watson, hoping it can "repair the relationship," per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They reached the playoffs twice with Watson, including the AFC divisional round last season. Watson turned in his best statistical season in 2021 by throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Culley will lead Houston in 2021 after 27 years as an NFL assistant. He served as the Ravens' passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach.

More Texans Coverage From FanNation's Texans Daily

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Requests Trade Despite David Culley Hire

Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston "weeks ago," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Play
College Football

A Way-Too-Early Look at 2021's Top Heisman Contenders

Who could take home college football's top individual trophy next fall?

Naomi Osaka (JPN) hits the ball against Elise Mertens (BEL) during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Play
Soccer

Naomi Osaka Buys Ownership Stake in NWSL's N.C. Courage

Osaka becomes the first investor in the Courage since Steve Malik acquired and relocated the team to North Carolina in 2017.

Tim Donaghy and Richard Holliday on MLW Fusion
Wrestling

Tim Donaghy Makes Pro Wrestling Debut as Crooked Ref

Tim Donaghy was involved in a contest with a pre-determined outcome? No way.

Tony Hawk reacts after landing 720
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Hawk Landed a 720 at Age 52

He’s still got it!

masahiro-tanaka-yankees
Play
MLB

Masahiro Tanaka Returns to Japan

Tanaka went 78–46 with a 3.74 ERA in seven seasons with the Yankees.

RJ Hampton of the Nuggets dunks
Play
NBA

R.J. Hampton's Whirlwind Path to the NBA

Denver rookie Hampton is still adjusting to life in the NBA. He caught up with The Crossover to discuss playing in his first season and more.

2021 Senior Bowl players line up during COVID pandemic
Play
NFL

How—and Why—the Senior Bowl Is Happening

Extra hotel rooms, layers of testing and a lot of plexiglass: how the college all-star game is coming together mid-pandemic.