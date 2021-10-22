Broncos' Von Miller Injures Ankle vs. Browns

Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Thursday's game against the Browns, the team announced. Miller was officially ruled out after halftime.

The eight-time Pro Bowler suffered the injury in the final minute of the second quarter when he ran into his teammate Dre'Mont Jones while rushing after the quarterback. In the process, his left leg bet inward.

After staying down for a few minutes, the 32-year-old limped off the field. The Broncos are already limited at the linebacker position plagued by injuries. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has played in one game this season before going on the injured reserve list following surgery on his ankle.

Denver's starting inside linebackers, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, are dealing with season-ending injuries while replacement linebacker Michael Kiser left Thursday's game with a groin injury. Kiser was later ruled out.

Entering the game, Miller, who has recorded 110.5 career sacks (23rd all-time), needed 2.5 sacks to tie Sean Jones for 22nd on the league's all-time sack list.

