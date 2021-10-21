NFL Rumors: Panthers Not Interested in Watson trade

October 21, 2021
Publish date:

NFL Rumors: Panthers Not Interested in Trading for Deshaun Watson

Author:

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reaffirmed his belief in starting quarterback Sam Darnold on Thursday and dismissed the notion of a potential trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I haven’t done any work on anyone else," Rhule said Thursday, per the New York Daily News's Pat Leonard. I believe Sam [Darnold] will be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers." 

Trade rumors regarding Watson have heated up in recent days as the NFL trade deadline looms on Nov. 2. The Dolphins are reportedly a potential suitor for Watson, as are the Eagles, per Jeff Howe and Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. 

Watson requested a trade out of Houston in January, and he has not played in a game this season despite sitting on the Texans' 53-man roster. 

Watson is currently under NFL investigation regarding numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during meetings with massage therapists in the Houston area. He currently faces 22 civil suits as well as 10 criminal complaints. Watson has not been suspended by the NFL as of Thursday, nor has he been placed on the commissioner's exempt list. 

Carolina fell to 3–3 in 2021 on Sunday with a loss to the Vikings. Darnold is in his first year with the Panthers after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Jets. 

