Sean McVay: Stafford 'Has Been Better Than I Thought'

October 22, 2021
NFL
Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford 'Has Been Better Than I Thought'

Quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to have exceeded Rams coach Sean McVay's expectations.

“He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good,” McVay said. “I’ve been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he’s doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him. I think he’s seeing the field really well.”

So far this season, Stafford has tallied 1838 yards with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Not to mention he's having a career-high stats season—69.5% completion rate and 9.2 yards per pass. The Rams sit at a 5-1 record, second in NFC West.  

Stafford landed in Los Angeles after a trade between the Lions and Rams that sent quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Detroit.

