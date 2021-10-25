October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Burrow on Why He's Unfazed by NFL Crowds: 'Gets Way Louder in the SEC'

Author:

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been among the league's best players through seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

After picking up a 41—17 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Cincinnati is atop both of the AFC North and the AFC more broadly.

“That chapter from yesteryear is gone and behind us," Burrow told The MMQB's Albert Breer after Sunday's. "And this is who we are now. We’re a tough, physical team that’s hard to beat, and we’re going to be in every single game because of the defense that we have, and the playmakers that we have on the outside. So it’s exciting. Excited for the city, excited for the organization, but we’re not satisfied.”

Despite playing just 10 games last season, Burrow appears not to be fazed this year. On team performing in big games, he told NBC Sports' Peter King, "We were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

SI Recommends

Burrow, of course, starred at LSU in 2019, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in an all-time great season.

Now, in his second season as a pro, he has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and tossed 17 touchdowns in 2021. While he's also thrown eight interceptions, he's seen improvements in his competition percentage and his yards per completion as well. 

The Bengals are on a bye week for Week 8 but will return during Week 9 to face the Jets.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow Explains Why He's Unfazed by NFL Crowds

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been among the league's best players through seven weeks of the NFL season. He tells NBC Sports one reason why he's been so successful.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams

Are the Warriors back? And how high can the Hornets climb?

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Shares Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Overcame Brain Cancer

Tom Brady visits fan who held up 'Tom Brady Helped Me Be Cancer" sign

Brady Fan
NFL

Brady Shares Special Moment With Fan at End of Bucs Win

Tom Brady broke the 600 passing touchdown plateau on Sunday, but he also did much more than that.

Tre Johnson
Play
College Basketball

The Tre Johnson Blog: New Interest From Duke and Gonzaga, Squid Game and More

Johnson is the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with a who's who list of colleges in pursuit.

Jordan Nike Air Ships sold for almost $1.5 million at a Sotheby's auction
Play
NBA

Pair of MJ Game-Worn Sneakers Sells for Record Price

A pair of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at auction Sunday.

demarcus-lawrence-dallas-cowboys
Play
Fantasy

Week 8 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Digging deep for some defensive fantasy help

Taylor Heinicke sits in the stands after doing the Lambeau Leap
Extra Mustard

Heinicke Did the Lambeau Leap After a TD That Got Overturned

Awkward.