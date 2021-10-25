Joe Burrow Explains Why He's Unfazed by NFL Crowds

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been among the league's best players through seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

After picking up a 41—17 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Cincinnati is atop both of the AFC North and the AFC more broadly.

“That chapter from yesteryear is gone and behind us," Burrow told The MMQB's Albert Breer after Sunday's. "And this is who we are now. We’re a tough, physical team that’s hard to beat, and we’re going to be in every single game because of the defense that we have, and the playmakers that we have on the outside. So it’s exciting. Excited for the city, excited for the organization, but we’re not satisfied.”

Despite playing just 10 games last season, Burrow appears not to be fazed this year. On team performing in big games, he told NBC Sports' Peter King, "We were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

Burrow, of course, starred at LSU in 2019, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in an all-time great season.

Now, in his second season as a pro, he has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and tossed 17 touchdowns in 2021. While he's also thrown eight interceptions, he's seen improvements in his competition percentage and his yards per completion as well.

The Bengals are on a bye week for Week 8 but will return during Week 9 to face the Jets.

More NFL Coverage: