Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will return to practice Wednesday after being on the injured reserve list since Week 2 with a left hamstring injury, coach David Culley said.

Taylor sustained the injury against the Browns and has missed the last five games while Davis Mills has filled in for him. But Culley was clear that when healthy, Taylor is the team's starter.

"He was out starting quarterback, and when he's healthy, he'll be our starting quarterback," Culley said.

Since his absence, the Texans have lost all five games and are just 1–6 on the season. They've scored just 39 points in that five-game span and sit at the bottom at the AFC South.

Although he missed part of his second game with the hamstring injury, Taylor left the Browns game completing 10 of his 11 passes and had a touchdown through the air. Before that, in the team's lone win of the season against the Jaguars, Taylor threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the 37–21 victory.

The Texans are scheduled to face the Rams (6–1) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

