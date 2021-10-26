Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday he feels "very good" about Dak Prescott's availability for a Week 8 matchup with the Vikings.

Prescott's status for the Sunday Night Football battle was cast into doubt when he hurt his calf in a Week 6 win over the Patriots. Jones said Prescott spent much of the team's bye week getting treatment at the team's facility, and he was no longer wearing a protective boot as of Monday.

“Based on what you saw yesterday, that was very encouraging,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “But those things have to be monitored. We have a solid week, which is great to monitor that."

"I thought [Zack] Martin had a good description of it when he had the calf tear last year. He said some days it feels great and then it feels like you got run over by a bulldozer the next day. But still, I feel very good about where Dak is right now.”

Prescott has been terrific to start the 2021 season, throwing for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first six starts. He played in just five games last season before suffering a fractured ankle in October 2020.

More NFL Coverage:

• The Discovery, Mystery and Controversy of the Original Horns

• MMQB: Joe Burrow Says This Is Who the Bengals Are Now

• Explaining the St. Louis vs. NFL Lawsuit