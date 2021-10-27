Skip to main content
October 27, 2021
Report: Texans Trade Running Back Mark Ingram to Saints

Mark Ingram is making his return to New Orleans.

The Texans are trading the 11th-year running back to the Saints, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Details of the trade are still being finalized. According to Pelissero, the trade will include late-round future draft picks from New Orleans.

In seven games with the Texans this season, Ingram rushed for 294 yards on 92 carries and one touchdown while averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Ingram, 31, spent the first eight years of his career in New Orleans in which he recorded two Pro Bowl seasons in 2014 and 2017. He rushed for 6,007 yards, 50 touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. During his stint with the Saints, he passed running back Deuce McAllister—the franchise's all-time leading rusher—for the Saints franchise record for rushing touchdowns, a record he still holds. 

Ingram needs only 90 yards to become the Saints all-time leading rusher. 

In returning to New Orleans, the three-time Pro Bowler reunites with his friend Alvin Kamara. In 2017, Ingram and Kamara became the first running back duo in NFL history to each record over 1,500 scrimmage yards in the same season. Kamara also received Pro Bowl honors during the 2017 season.

Kamara and other Saints teammates are excited for Ingram's arrival.

Ingram's Texans teammate Brandin Cooks had other thoughts. Cooks, who also began his career with Ingram and the Saints before the duo reunited in Houston, let his thoughts on the trade be known in a tweet, saying "This is bulls---. Such a joke".

More NFL Coverage:

