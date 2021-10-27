Amid the latest rumors surrounding the Dolphins making a possible trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that he feels he will remain Miami's quarterback.

"I don't base my emotions about who says anything about me," Tagovailoa said. "I can only do my job. It's out of my control but I have the utmost confidence and trust that I am the quarterback of this team. Just off conversations that I've had with Flo [Flores], those will stay private. I feel very confident I’m the person."

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores echoed Tagovailoa's sentiments.

"Tua is our quarterback," Flores said. "I've said that multiple times. I've said that to him. I try to be honest and transparent with our players and that's what I've done."

But, in the same sentence amid trade rumors, the second-year signal-caller gave an interesting statement about his job security.

“I don’t not feel wanted," Tagovailoa said.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 2. The Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, expect to trade Watson by then.

Tagovailoa told reporters the trade deadline was not on his mind. “I’m not even worried about that," Tagovailoa said. "I don’t even know when the trade deadline is.”

Since returning from injury, Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in two Miami losses—against the Jaguars and Falcons—due to missed field goal opportunities.

As for Houston, the Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is also investigating Watson's conduct, and there is an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

The Dolphins (1-6) face the Bills (4-2) on Sunday.

