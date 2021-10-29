Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Should Be Happy Together: Unchecked

Sometimes relationships can look better from the outside looking in, but how in the hell could Aaron Rodgers and the Packers still want a divorce? They appear to be a happy couple to me, and it even looks like another ring could be in their future.

First off, let me give credit to Rodgers, who I have been critical of. I suppose there is a reason he can do whatever he wants in the offseason, as the guy is an all-time great QB and certainly the best quarterback/game show host ever.

However, beyond petty personal issues, I never believed there should have been any personnel beef with Green Bay, which we are again seeing on display. The Packers have put a good line in front of Rodgers and surrounded him with an all-around beast in Aaron Jones and perhaps the best wide receiver in the game in Davante Adams (who of course missed the contest against Arizona).

Not to mention the defense can no longer be blamed for any shortcomings as that unit has been strong all season, including two interceptions of Kyler Murray amongst the Cardinals three turnovers, with one sealing the game.

The Pack also made moves that surely made Rodgers comfortable, like reuniting him with Randall Cobb.

So, despite any lingering tension that may exist given the team’s selection of Jordan in the draft, I have to question whether this is still The Last Dance, because everything I see out on the field should lead to Rodgers and the Packers being back in Love.