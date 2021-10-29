Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Should Stay Together: Unchecked
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Should Stay Together: Unchecked
Publish date:
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Should Be Happy Together: Unchecked

Author:

Sometimes relationships can look better from the outside looking in, but how in the hell could Aaron Rodgers and the Packers still want a divorce? They appear to be a happy couple to me, and it even looks like another ring could be in their future.

First off, let me give credit to Rodgers, who I have been critical of. I suppose there is a reason he can do whatever he wants in the offseason, as the guy is an all-time great QB and certainly the best quarterback/game show host ever.

However, beyond petty personal issues, I never believed there should have been any personnel beef with Green Bay, which we are again seeing on display. The Packers have put a good line in front of Rodgers and surrounded him with an all-around beast in Aaron Jones and perhaps the best wide receiver in the game in Davante Adams (who of course missed the contest against Arizona).

Not to mention the defense can no longer be blamed for any shortcomings as that unit has been strong all season, including two interceptions of Kyler Murray amongst the Cardinals three turnovers, with one sealing the game.

The Pack also made moves that surely made Rodgers comfortable, like reuniting him with Randall Cobb.

So, despite any lingering tension that may exist given the team’s selection of Jordan in the draft, I have to question whether this is still The Last Dance, because everything I see out on the field should lead to Rodgers and the Packers being back in Love.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Leonard Fournette laughs during pregame warmups before a 2020 game
Play
NFL

How Leonard Fournette Found His Footing

This summer, the Bucs running back took SI on a tour of his old home in New Orleans’s 7th Ward and reflected on a career finally taking off.

Kevin Durant, James Harden
NBA

Roundtable: NBA's Early Surprises and Disappointments

Our writers weigh in on the Nets, Knicks, Lakers, Warriors and ... Miles Bridges!

Kentucky coach John Calipari
College Basketball

Weekend Wrap: College Hoops Coaches Hosting Key Prospects

Kentucky, Houston, N.C. State and other schools are hoping to make lasting impressions on top recruits this weekend.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
NBA

First Week All-NBA Team: Five Biggest Standouts

Here are five players who have excelled at the start of the NBA season.

Michael Andretti of Andretti Autosport
Racing

Andretti Reportedly Out Of Alfa Romeo Takeover Talks

Michael Andretti's hopes of owning a Formula One team may have to wait.

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn's Paige Bueckers and Maryland's Ashley Owusu
College Basketball

Top Candidates for Women’s National Player of the Year

Will Paige Bueckers make it two in a row, or can a challenger like Caitlin Clark or Aliyah Boston take home the award?

USMNT stars Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic
Soccer

USMNT's Uncertainties as Qualifier vs. Mexico Looms

The U.S. faces El Tri in World Cup qualifying in two weeks, but there's a great deal of unknowns involving some of the most influential individuals on the squad.

Jonathan Ward and Kylin Hill on the ground after a kickoff collision
Extra Mustard

Skip Bayless Made a Good Point for the First Time in His Life

He’s right about the kickoff needing to change.