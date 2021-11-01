Broncos Trading Von Miller To Rams

The Broncos are finalizing a trade to send star outside linebacker Von Miller to the Rams for a second and third-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miller's agent, Jony Branion, confirmed the report that Miller is heading to Los Angeles.

As part of the deal, Denver will pay $9 million of the remaining $9.7 million on Miller's salary, per the report.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, will now join a Rams defense that sports two other generational talents in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Miller leaves Denver leading the franchise in sacks (110.5), forced fumbles (26), tackles for loss (142) and quarterback hits (225).

Miller also played a crucial role in Denver's Super Bowl 50 run where he was named Super Bowl MVP. This season he has 4.5 sacks in seven appearances.

The new-look Rams defense will make its debut against the Titans on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Tennessee will be missing star running back Derrick Henry after he reportedly suffered a season-ending foot injury.

